17 memorandums worth over $2.3bn signed on day one of RES 2026 EXPO in Astana

As a cornerstone event of the Regional Ecological Summit’s opening day, the event brought together government officials, international organizations, business leaders, and investors.

Today, we are opening not just an exhibition, but a platform for practical cooperation - where technology, investment, and ideas come together to support sustainable development. The modern world faces serious challenges such as climate change, resource depletion, and increasing environmental pressure. Addressing these issues is only possible through close collaboration between governments, businesses, science, and international organizations. That is why RES-2026 EXPO is especially significant. This platform helps move from discussion to real projects, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of green solutions in the economy, said Kazakhstan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nysanbayev.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

The exhibition brought together 230 participants from 30 countries. According to the minister, such broad participation highlights strong international interest in environmental issues and Central Asia’s potential as a region for cooperation and new opportunities.

For Kazakhstan, environmental transformation is a strategic priority. We are consistently creating conditions for the adoption of modern technologies, attracting investment, and expanding international partnerships. The exhibition’s practical focus is particularly valuable, showcasing solutions that can already contribute to more efficient resource use, lower emissions, and greater economic sustainability. We also see RES-2026 EXPO as an important platform for professional and public dialogue, he added.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the signing of a package of agreements covering major areas of environmental transformation, including renewable energy development, low-carbon technologies, waste management, sustainable industrial production, and climate financing.

In total, 17 international agreements, memorandums, and investment documents were signed, worth over 2.3 billion US dollars - one of the largest “green” deal packages in Central Asia.

Among them is a memorandum between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, creating a foundation for joint projects in environmental protection, climate action, green technology adoption, and sustainable resource management.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

The platform will help systematically develop and support key national projects in energy and climate transformation, bringing together government bodies, development banks, and private investors while reducing barriers to climate financing.

Several investment agreements in the energy sector were also signed, including a 645 million US dollars project to build a 500 MW wind power plant in Karaganda region, as well as additional renewable energy projects with a total capacity of up to 2 GW.

Separate agreements, involving the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, focus on financing major infrastructure and industrial projects. These include a gas pipeline for Qarmet valued at over 256 million US dollars and a potash fertilizer production project worth up to 650 million US dollars.

A significant portion of the agreements covers green energy and waste management projects, including the construction of waste-to-energy plants in Astana, Shymkent, and Almaty worth more than 560 million US dollars, along with the development of solar and hydropower plants across the country.

Additional agreements were signed for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects, carbon market development, and forest-climate initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and meeting Kazakhstan’s international climate commitments.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinform

These agreements lay the groundwork for attracting international investment, scaling green technologies, and strengthening regional cooperation in sustainable development.

To note, the RES-2026 EXPO is taking place from April 22 to 24 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center as part of the Regional Environmental Summit. It brings together more than 300 companies from 30 countries, over 1,500 delegates, and more than 20,000 visitors, serving as a key platform for advancing environmental initiatives, investment, and innovation in Central Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported