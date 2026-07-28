162 arrested over suspected wildfire arson in France

In a post on the social media platform X, Lecornu said law enforcement agencies are working intensively to identify those responsible for deliberately starting fires.

"Security forces are fully mobilized to identify arsonists. They will be found, arrested, and held accountable before the courts," he wrote.

According to the minister, France has recorded 13,566 wildfires or fire outbreaks since the beginning of the year, scorching 116,085 hectares (286,872 acres) of land. The figure exceeds the previous national record of 72,000 hectares (177,915 acres) burned in 2022.

Lecornu said that human activity is responsible for about 90 percent of wildfires, with most incidents linked to negligence. Common causes include discarded cigarette butts, unattended barbecues, and construction work carried out without adequate safety precautions.

He urged residents to help reduce wildfire risks by postponing construction work during high-risk weather conditions, clearing dry vegetation around homes, and refraining from smoking near flammable vegetation.

The minister also emphasized that some fires were intentionally set, warning that arson is a serious criminal offense in France and carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Earlier, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron had convened an interministerial crisis meeting as massive wildfires continue to affect several regions of the country.