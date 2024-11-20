150 projects financed in Kyzylorda region under Auyl Amanaty program

He emphasized that Auyl Amanaty program had proven its efficiency in the region, as it offers low-interest (2.5%) loans to rural citizens to develop small and medium businesses.

“The loans are provided in four areas: agricultural products processing, crop farming, cattle breeding, and other projects. 610 new jobs are set to be created in the region due to implementation of 575 projects worth 4 billion 596 million tenge. 150 projects worth 1 billion tenge have already been financed,” said the governor.