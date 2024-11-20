EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    150 projects financed in Kyzylorda region under Auyl Amanaty program

    14:35, 20 November 2024

    Kyzylorda region attracted 1 billion for the implementation of 150 projects in 2024 under the Auyl Amanaty program. Governor of the region Nurlybek Nalibayev said it today at a briefing in the Central Communications Service office, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    150 projects financed in Kyzylorda region under Auyl Amanaty program
    Photo credit: Kyzylorda region's akimat

    He emphasized that Auyl Amanaty program had proven its efficiency in the region, as it offers low-interest (2.5%) loans to rural citizens to develop small and medium businesses.

    “The loans are provided in four areas: agricultural products processing, crop farming, cattle breeding, and other projects. 610 new jobs are set to be created in the region due to implementation of 575 projects worth 4 billion 596 million tenge. 150 projects worth 1 billion tenge have already been financed,” said the governor.

    2014 World Cup Kazakhstan Agriculture Rural development Kyzylorda region
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All