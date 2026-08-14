15 states back maritime defense coalition, Saudi Arabia says

The meeting brought together representatives from 39 brotherly and friendly countries in a major step toward activating the coalition.

Fifteen countries have signed the joint statement, with thirteen completing national procedures, endorsing the MMDC charter, and formally announcing their accession — marking the coalition’s transition into its institutional and operational phase.

The remaining states are continuing domestic procedures required for full membership

The third planning meeting finalized practical arrangements for activating the coalition’s multinational bodies and command. This step opens the way for the arrival of officers and personnel from member states and their integration into the staff structure, the joint maritime operations and coordination center, and the coalition intelligence center.

These advances will accelerate the coalition’s operational development and strengthen its readiness to fulfill defense missions within its area of responsibility.

#فيديو_الدفاع | مشاهد من أعمال اجتماع التخطيط الثالث للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات المنعقد في جدة بمشاركة ممثّلين عن 39 دولة. pic.twitter.com/xD7GjIq4a8 — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) August 13, 2026

On July 30, Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries announced the creation of a Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation, international trade, and energy supply routes in the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye had signed a trilateral security pact in Mecca under which an armed attack on any one of them would be treated as an attack on all three.