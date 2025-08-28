15 killed in building collapse in India
17:13, 28 August 2025
15 people were killed and nine were injured after a building collapsed in western Indian state of Mahrashtra, officials said on Thursday, Anadolu reports.
Officials said a four-story building had collapsed Tuesday night in state’s Palghar district.
A rescue operation was launched by the agencies.
Sanjay Hirwade, a senior official in the area, told reporters that 15 people have died and nine others were injured.
He said rescue is underway to find two people under debris.
