15 killed in building collapse in India

Officials said a four-story building had collapsed Tuesday night in state’s Palghar district.

A rescue operation was launched by the agencies.

Sanjay Hirwade, a senior official in the area, told reporters that 15 people have died and nine others were injured.

He said rescue is underway to find two people under debris.

As reported previously, two children, aged eight and 10, were killed and 17 others injured in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.