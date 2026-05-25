14-year-old Aiym Kanagatova wins international tournament in Albania

The tournament featured players competing in the U18 category.

The 14-year-old athlete from the Zhetysu tennis center captured the singles title despite being one of the youngest competitors in the field. In the final, Kanagatova faced Julia Ehrenberger of Austria.

The championship match went the full three sets, with Kanagatova emerging victorious 6:4, 3:6, 6:1.

The triumph marked Kanagatova’s first title on the ITF Juniors circuit, made even more impressive by the fact that she defeated only older and more experienced opponents along the way.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh junior tennis team had finished second at the Junior Davis Cup qualifiers.