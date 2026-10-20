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    14 killed after landslide at illegal mine in Colombia

    08:10, 20 October 2026

    At least 14 people have been killed and seven others injured in a landslide at an illegal gold mine in southwestern Colombia, local authorities said, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.

    14 killed after landslide at illegal mine in Colombia
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Alex Gonzalez, secretary for peace and human rights in the Nariño department, confirmed the death toll in an interview with Caracol television, adding that search operations had been completed.

    “So far, 14 people have been confirmed dead. Seven others were injured. Search operations have now been completed,” Gonzalez said.

    Earlier reports put the death toll at nine.

    According to Gonzalez, the incident occurred at an illegal open-pit mine in the municipality of Santa Bárbara, where a landslide buried miners extracting gold.

    Earlier, it was reported at least 67 had been killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan. 

    World News Colombia Incidents Death Mining
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