14 killed after landslide at illegal mine in Colombia

Alex Gonzalez, secretary for peace and human rights in the Nariño department, confirmed the death toll in an interview with Caracol television, adding that search operations had been completed.

“So far, 14 people have been confirmed dead. Seven others were injured. Search operations have now been completed,” Gonzalez said.

Earlier reports put the death toll at nine.

According to Gonzalez, the incident occurred at an illegal open-pit mine in the municipality of Santa Bárbara, where a landslide buried miners extracting gold.

Earlier, it was reported at least 67 had been killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan.