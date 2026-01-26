EN
    15 dead after ferry carrying 374 sinks in S. Philippines: coast guard

    07:34, 26 January 2026

    At least 15 bodies were recovered, and 43 people remained missing after an inter-island ferry carrying 374 people sank early Monday morning in waters off Basilan province in the southern Philippines, said Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua of the Southern Mindanao District, Xinhua reports.  

    Rescuers help survivors after a passenger vessel carrying more than 300 people sank off the island of Basilan early on Monday
    Screenshot from video posted on Facebook by Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman

    The Philippine Coast Guard in Southwestern Mindanao said the ferry was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province from Zamboanga City when it went down near Balukbaluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad, a municipality in Basilan province.

    Rescue teams pulled at least 13 bodies from the water as of early Monday, while dozens of survivors were rescued by Coast Guard units, navy vessels, and nearby fishing boats, officials said, Xinhua reports.

    The exact number of survivors was still being verified.

    Search and rescue operations were ongoing, with aircraft and sea assets deployed to scour the area amid rough sea conditions.

    Authorities said the cause of the sinking was still under investigation.

