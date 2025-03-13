128 new moons orbiting Saturn discovered

Until recently, the “moon king” title was held by Jupiter, but Saturn now has a total of 274 moons, almost twice as many as all the other planets combined.

The team behind the discoveries had previously identified 62 Saturnian moons using the Canada France Hawaii telescope and, having seen faint hints that there were more out there, made further observations in 2023.

The moons were identified using the “shift and stack” technique, in which astronomers acquire sequential images that trace the moon’s path across the sky and combine them to make the moon bright enough to detect.

All of the 128 new moons are “irregular moons”, potato-shaped objects that are just a few kilometres across.

The escalating number of these objects highlights potential future disagreements over what actually counts as a moon. Closer observations of the bonanza of tiny moons could give scientists a window into a turbulent period in the early solar system, in which the planets migrated around in unstable orbits and collisions were common.

The new moons are clumped together in groups, suggesting that many of them are the remnants of much larger objects that collided and shattered within the last 100m years. The moons all have large, elliptical orbits at an angle to those of moons closer to the planet.

“[They] are likely all fragments of a smaller number of originally captured moons that were broken apart by violent collisions, either with other Saturnian moons or with passing comets,” said Prof Brett Gladman, an astronomer at the University of British Columbia.

Understanding the dynamics of Saturn’s many moons could also help resolve questions about the origin of Saturn’s rings, which scientists have suggested could be the aftermath of a moon that was ripped apart by the planet’s gravity.

