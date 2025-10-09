126,000 Kazakhstanis work abroad

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, of which 102,000 are working in Russia, 15,000 in South Korea, and some 2,000 in the UK and EU countries, he told a briefing at the Senate.

He said Kazakhstan plans to expand cooperation with other countries in official employment and conclude agreements with European countries and South Korea.

According to the First Vice Minister, while such agreements are not yet in place with all countries, Kazakhstan plans to establish similar frameworks with European Union nations. He referenced Clause 34 of the country’s Migration Policy Concept, which outlines measures aimed at covering all destinations where Kazakh citizens most frequently seek employment.

As earlier reported, the Senate approved the Law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on the regulation of employment of workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar.