12,000 South Korean citizens seek compensation from ex-presidential couple over martial law

Kim Kyeong-ho, a lawyer from the law firm Hoin, filed the suit with the Seoul Central District Court on behalf of 12,225 claimants, seeking 100,000 won (US$72) in compensation per person from Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

The number of plaintiffs could increase, as the suit allows more people to join until it concludes.

The plaintiffs argued Yoon's imposition of martial law in December constituted willful criminal acts against people's basic rights and inflicted irreparable damage to their dignity as members of a democratic society, holding Yoon responsible for compensation.

They also held Yoon's wife as an accomplice who helped trigger Yoon's martial law declaration, arguing she is also responsible for compensation.

"The claimants have effectively requested (the court) deliver a symbolic ruling demonstrating that if public officials commit criminal acts for financial gain, the profits can be confiscated accordingly," the lawyer told reporters.

In the first ruling on similar suits late last month, the Seoul Central District Court ordered Yoon to pay 100,000 won in compensation to 104 plaintiffs for his martial law imposition, prompting a series of similar compensation claims.

Yoon appealed the court ruling to a higher court and filed for an injunction seeking to suspend its implementation, which the court conditionally granted.

Earlier it was reported that a Seoul court proceeded with a hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law case in his absence.