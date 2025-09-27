12 countries form coalition to support Palestinian finances

The coalition includes Spain, Belgium, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. According to the Spanish Foreign Ministry, the initiative aims to stabilize the finances of the Ramallah-based body, preserve its ability to govern, provide essential services, and maintain security.

Today, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom announced the launch of the Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority.



🔗https://t.co/i3FNhSNon2 pic.twitter.com/KnaXXsETnf — Spain MFA (@SpainMFA) September 26, 2025

The statement refers to past significant contributions and pledges of continued support from the coalition. The office of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said donors have committed at least 170 million dollars to finance the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced a 90 million dollar contribution. The coalition countries also called on Israel to immediately release all Palestinian customs revenues.

Today, Belgium, Denmark, 🇫🇷, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom announced the launch of the Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority.



➡️ https://t.co/PFiKJG3hL3 pic.twitter.com/Z6ebrJoyFn — France Diplomacy 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_EN) September 26, 2025

According to Le Figaro, since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023, Israel has withheld tax revenues intended for the Palestinian Authority. The Authority says this has led to a decline in basic services such as healthcare and education and a rise in poverty. Israeli officials argue that part of the withheld funds is used to cover expenses such as electricity supplied to Palestinians.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on recent developments and current situation of the recognition of Palestine.