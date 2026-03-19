12 countries call on Iran to halt attacks

The capital of Saudi Arabia hosted a consultative meeting at the level of foreign ministers and representatives from Azerbaijan, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Pakistan, Türkiye, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to discuss and coordinate measures to ensure security and stability in the Middle East.

According to Saudi Press Agency, participants of the meeting "called on Iran to immediately and unconditionally cease its aggression and comply with relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

"The meeting also warned that continued violations of the principles of good neighborliness and state sovereignty would have serious consequences, not only for Iran itself but also for regional security, and would negatively affect its relations with the countries and peoples of the region, who will not stand idly by in the face of threats to their resources," the Saudi Agency said.