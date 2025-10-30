119 killed in massive police raid against Rio criminal gang

The large-scale raid was launched Tuesday against members of the Comando Vermelho gang in the Alemao and Penha favelas in the northern part of the city, the Rio de Janeiro state government said.

At a press conference, Rio state's civil police secretary Felipe Curi revised the death toll from an initially reported 128 to 119, including 115 suspected criminals and four police officers.

Photo credit: Xinhua

State Governor Claudio Castro called the operation a "success" and the four slain officers the true victims.

The governor said the figure was based solely on bodies registered at the forensic medical institute, suggesting the final toll could rise.