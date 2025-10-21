117mln trees planted in Mongolia under ‘Billions of Trees’ campaign

Over the past weekend, more than 2,500 volunteers from 225 public and private organizations planted around 3,500 trees and seedlings of 12 species at three sites in Ulaanbaatar.

In the National Garden Park, 65 organizations planted 500 trees and 1,500 shrubs.

In the International Garden of Mongolia, 50 organizations planted another 500 trees and 1,500 shrubs.

At New Nalaikh Park, 90 organizations contributed 500 trees and 500 shrubs.

Secondary school students are also actively participating in the Autumn Tee Planting Days. More than 18,000 organizations, businesses, and citizens have planted over two million trees this season countrywide. Tree planting and sapling fairs have been held in aimags, soums, and districts to support the initiative.

Earlier this year, during the spring planting season, over 3,400 organizations and 185,000 citizens planted 8.4 million trees. Since the launch of the movement, officials report that 117 million trees have been planted and successfully grown across the country.

Looking ahead, it is estimated that by 2030, large mining companies will plant 608 million trees, while aimags and the capital city are expected to contribute more than 680 million.

Under Presidential Decree No. 58 issued in 2021, all citizens are encouraged to plant, care for, and grow trees every spring and autumn.