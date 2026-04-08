112 killed, 837 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, officials confirm

Later in the evening, Israeli warplanes renewed strikes on the capital, Beirut, including the Khayyat Hill area. A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent that one of the strikes hit a residential building in the neighbourhood, causing extensive damage.



The source added that the attack followed a series of intensive air raids carried out earlier in the day on Beirut and other areas across the country.



The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the escalation, saying it places full responsibility on Israel for its consequences. He warned that continued attacks would further heighten tensions and instability at a time when de-escalation is urgently needed.



In a statement, Aoun described the strikes as "barbaric attacks" that disregard international laws and agreements, adding that repeated violations over the past 15 months since the ceasefire reflect a pattern of impunity.



He said Israel is escalating its military actions and committing "another massacre," calling it a blatant violation of humanitarian principles and ongoing efforts to restore stability.



Aoun urged the international community to take responsibility for halting the attacks and ending what he described as a dangerous escalation threatening regional security.

Meanwhile, separately, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East.