Some participants wore red “Make America Great Again” hats and carried U.S. and Israeli flags. The protest, which is believed to be among the largest anti-immigration rallies in recent years, turned violent when about 5,000 counter-demonstrators from the “Stand Up to Racism” group confronted the marchers. Police intervened as clashes broke out.

Massive Protest in England



A far right rally called "Unite the Kingdom" led by Tommy Robinson, took place in London, UK.



The march was framed around "free speech" and anti-immigration themes.



Over 1 million protesters Participated.



According to the Metropolitan Police, 26 officers were injured. Four police officers were seriously injured, including cases of broken teeth. The police officers described the violence as unacceptable. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said 25 people were arrested and that others involved are being identified for prosecution.

The march was organized by 42-year-old political activist Tommy Robinson, a prominent opponent of immigration who has a prior arrest record for assault. “Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain. This is our moment,” Robinson said.

Have you noticed how protests in Western countries never burn down parliaments, beat up politicians, and force the President/Prime Minister to flee?



Those are only reserved for developing countries targeted by US color revolutions.



Notable figures who expressed support included entrepreneur Elon Musk, who joined via video call; French far-right politician Éric Zemmour; and German Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) lawmaker Petr Bystron.

