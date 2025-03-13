110 Tazy dogs compete in race in Karaganda region
An open race for the Kazakh Tazy breed was held in the Bukhar-Zhyrau district, Kazinform News Agency citing the regional akimat.
The tournament, held in anticipation of Nauryz, attracted owners of 110 dogs from Astana, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Bayanaul, Karkaraly, Ulytau region, and other towns.
The dogs competed in two distances: 500 meters and 1,000 meters.
The winner of the 500-meter race was a dog named Alghyr from the Ulytau region.
Second place went to a Tazy named Aikas, owned by Zhandos Koshakanov from Bukhar-Zhyrau district.
"My dog is two years old, and I train it myself. I got a Tazy specifically to participate in competitions and exhibitions. Now, Aikas is a champion not only at the district level but also internationally. He secured second place at the international exhibition in Astana. I have another dog. The puppy is 11 months old, and I plan to enter him in the races this fall," said the breeder.
In the 1,000-meter race, the top three spots were claimed by Tazy dogs from the village of Koyandy in Karkaraly district, Karkaraly, and Bukhar-Zhyrau district.
Winners were awarded medals, trophies, and cash prizes.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan was to celebrate Tazy and Tobet Dogs Day on September 3.