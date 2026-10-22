1.1 mln ha cleaned, 1.3 mln trees planted under Taza Qazaqstan campaign

1.1 million hectares of territory were cleaned up, 844,000 tons of waste were collected and removed, and over 1.3 million trees were planted nationwide as part of this environmental initiative.

Since the beginning of the year, citizens, volunteers, youth, representatives of state bodies, businesses and public organizations participated in 753 environmental campaigns countrywide.

One of the highlights of the initiative is building ecological culture from an early age. 295 environmental preschool organizations were set up as part of the Zhasyl balabaksha project (Green kindergarten), and over 158,000 ecological classes were taught at schools.

Taza Qazaqstan is not just an environmental campaign but also a common striving for cleanliness, commitment, and ecological culture, the Ecology Ministry said in a statement.

As written before, Kazakh President presented Taza Qazaqstan initiative at COP17 Summit.