11 killed in landslides in Malaysia's Sabah state

The accident took place in a village near the state capital of Kota Kinabalu.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Meanwhile, flooding has displaced over 1,788 people in the state, with the victims being housed in 12 relief centers, according to the country's social welfare department.

Separately, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday announced an additional allocation of 10 million ringgit (2.38 million U.S. dollars) in aid to be channeled to victims, on top of the 11 million ringgit previously allocated, urging Malaysians to come together to help those in need.

As earlier reported, at least 101 people have died in floods across Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to an official of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).