108 college students win big at WorldSkills Kazakhstan Championships

Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Gani Beissembayev said the WorldSkills movement helps reveal the potential of young trade professionals and raise their competitiveness. He stressed the need to adopt new technologies and train highly-sought skills.

32 competitors won gold, 37 grabbed silver and 39 took home bronze in competencies such as IT, electrical installation work, brickwork, robots engineering, catering trade, etc.

The teams from the Astana and Abai regions won the team event. The winners earned a chance to defend the country’s colors at the EuroSkills in Denmark.

Above 565,000 students are studying at 772 colleges across Kazakhstan with 70% majoring in vocational training.

