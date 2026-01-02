100 original pieces from cult movies on display in Rome, from Star Wars to the Avengers

The show runs until May 3, 2026, promoted by the Lazio Region in collaboration with Lazio Crea, the National Cinema Museum of Turin, and Theatrum Mundi.

Visitors can explore iconic items spanning four decades of cinema history — from Forrest Gump’s feather and Harry Potter’s wand to a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet, Thor’s hammer, Rocky’s gloves, and the bullet from The Matrix. Other highlights include memorabilia from Jurassic Park, Batman, Avengers, Men in Black, Robocop, Ready Player One, and Jaws.

The exhibition is designed as a journey through cinematic genres and the evolution of filmmaking, emphasizing the importance of tangible objects in an increasingly digital age. Alongside the display, themed events, school tours, and multisensory panels with Braille captions and audio descriptions in Italian and English ensure accessibility for all visitors.

Movie Icons is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., including holidays such as New Year’s Day and Easter Sunday. Tickets are priced at €15 (full) and €13 (reduced).

