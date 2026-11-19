First celebrated in 2004, Guinness World Records Day honors people who push the limits of what seems possible.

A Labrador that can hang laundry

Java, a black Labrador from the United States, has an unusual skill: she can hang laundry on a clothesline.

On March 21, in Kansas City, Missouri, Java attached eight clothespins to a clothesline in just one minute. She had to squeeze each pin open, position it correctly on the line and release it without dropping it.

Her owner, Lisa Rickards, has years of experience training dogs. Java’s mother and grandmother were also trained to become service dogs.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

Nearly 6,000 pairs of socks kicked into washing machines

In England, soccer club Chorley FC and electronics retailer Currys set out to break a unique world record. On July 19, they lined up 21 washing machines on a soccer field and challenged participants to kick rolled-up pairs of socks into them.

In just one hour, the players managed to kick 5,956 pairs of socks into the machines, officially earning a Guinness World Records title.

The creative competition also raised funds for a local charity supporting people with Down syndrome and their families.

Twenty dice, two chopsticks and 24 seconds

On August 12, Lau Long Ting stacked two towers of ten dice each in just 24.52 seconds, using chopsticks in both hands simultaneously.

The teacher, who is around 30 years old, wanted to show his students that perseverance, creativity and passion can lead to extraordinary achievements.

A man who stood on his hands for 75 minutes

Most people struggle to maintain a handstand for a few seconds. Colombian athlete Néstor Santiago Gonzalez Valero remained upside down for more than an hour.

During his August 2 attempt in Bogotá, he balanced on his hands for 1 hour, 15 minutes and 13 seconds.

He occasionally shifted his weight onto one hand to maintain his position. His performance surpassed the previous record by five minutes and ten seconds.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

804 dinosaurs take over an American town

On August 28, 804 people dressed as dinosaurs, from Tyrannosaurus rexes to Triceratops, gathered on the streets of Vernal, Utah. The participants set a new world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.

The town had attempted the same feat in 2025 but failed to attract enough participants. This time, residents returned in greater numbers.

The event also had a charitable purpose. All 804 dinosaurs roared together in support of people battling cancer.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

David Attenborough's portrait made from 11,000 pumpkins and squashes

A British family decided to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the world's most famous naturalists by using 11,000 pumpkins and squashes.

At Sunnyfields Farm in Hampshire, the Nelson family created a giant portrait of David Attenborough alongside a frog. They used the vegetables' natural colors and shades to bring the image to life.

The mosaic covered 218.19 square meters. On September 22, the achievement earned a Guinness World Records title.

This was not the family's first giant vegetable portrait. The Nelsons had previously created a pumpkin portrait of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

A veterinarian eats 48 gummy bears in one minute

A childhood dream and a love of gummy bears helped 38-year-old American veterinarian Matthew Powers earn a Guinness World Records title.

On April 4, in Norwell, Massachusetts, he ate 48 gummy bears using only a cocktail stick in one minute. He beat the previous record, set by Austria's Wolfgang Schwarz in 2024, by ten bears.

Preparing for the challenge took more than a sweet tooth. Powers tested different brands and flavors, discovering that some gummy bears were easier to eat quickly than others. He eventually chose Albanese gummies and practiced timing his final ten pieces.

His best result during training was just 36 gummy bears. On record day, he surprised himself by eating 48.

Powers had dreamed of entering the Guinness World Records books since childhood. His three sons were among the first to celebrate his achievement.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

A Halloween pumpkin weighing over 1,400 kilograms

A Halloween pumpkin in Massachusetts was so enormous that even carving it did little to reduce its extraordinary weight.

The giant pumpkin was grown by Ron Wallace, a competitive grower from Rhode Island. Three carvers, led by former record holder Travis Gienger, transformed it into a jack-o'-lantern.

On October 27, Guinness recorded its weight at 1,431.5 kilograms, or 3,156 pounds, in Salem, Massachusetts.

The official record was credited to Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's, four days before Halloween.

Kazakhstan brings together 2,415 people to build AI agents

While other record breakers experimented with pumpkins, dinosaurs and candy, Kazakhstan made history with artificial intelligence.

On September 23, Astana hosted HackAlem AI, bringing together 2,415 participants from 21 countries and 129 universities.

Their challenge was to develop AI agents, software systems capable of performing tasks and making decisions with varying degrees of autonomy.

The event broke the Guinness World Records title for the largest agentic AI hackathon, surpassing the previous mark of 2,089 participants set in Hyderabad, India, in December 2025.

A robot solves a 4×4×4 puzzle cube in 9.8 seconds

Four engineers from New Zealand spent a year developing a robot capable of solving a 4×4×4 puzzle cube at remarkable speed.

Hayden Watson, Johann Torres, Maz Cameron and Caleb Everitt equipped their machine with four cameras to recognize the cube's colors and high-speed drone motors to rotate its layers.

On October 16, their robot solved the puzzle in just 9.8 seconds in Christchurch, New Zealand, earning the team a Guinness World Records title.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Guinness World Records adjudicator Glenn Pollard personally verified Kazakhstan's HackAlem AI achievement.