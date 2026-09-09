1 killed, over 40 injured as heavy rain hits central Japan, swamps Nagoya

In Nagoya, transport paralysis left commuters and students stranded overnight, prompting the local government to provide emergency relief.

Around 3,500 people took shelter at evacuation centers, while some 200 vehicles were inundated. Officials confirmed 41 injuries in the city as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The fatality occurred in Kawanehoncho, Shizuoka Prefecture, where a man reinforcing a slope was caught in a landslide Tuesday morning and pronounced dead the following day. In Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, a man in his 60s broke a bone after venturing out to check rainfall conditions.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Scenes of disruption unfolded near Nagoya Station, where exhausted commuters headed to work after spending the night in karaoke venues and other makeshift shelters.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of continued heavy rain nationwide through Thursday due to an active front, urging vigilance against landslides, flooding, and rising rivers. Officials cautioned that even small amounts of additional rainfall could trigger disasters in the Tokai region, where the ground has already been loosened.

Up to 100 millimeters of rain is forecast for Tokai and Kanto‑Koshin in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that torrential rain pounded central Japan on Tuesday, prompting an emergency flood warning for a major river in the region.