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    1 killed, over 40 injured as heavy rain hits central Japan, swamps Nagoya

    17:47, 9 September 2026

    At least one person was killed and more than 40 others sustained minor injuries in central Japan after a linear rainband unleashed record rainfall on the Tokai region beginning Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday, Kyodo reported.

    Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    In Nagoya, transport paralysis left commuters and students stranded overnight, prompting the local government to provide emergency relief.

    Around 3,500 people took shelter at evacuation centers, while some 200 vehicles were inundated. Officials confirmed 41 injuries in the city as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

    Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The fatality occurred in Kawanehoncho, Shizuoka Prefecture, where a man reinforcing a slope was caught in a landslide Tuesday morning and pronounced dead the following day. In Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, a man in his 60s broke a bone after venturing out to check rainfall conditions.

    Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Scenes of disruption unfolded near Nagoya Station, where exhausted commuters headed to work after spending the night in karaoke venues and other makeshift shelters.

    Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of continued heavy rain nationwide through Thursday due to an active front, urging vigilance against landslides, flooding, and rising rivers. Officials cautioned that even small amounts of additional rainfall could trigger disasters in the Tokai region, where the ground has already been loosened.

    Up to 100 millimeters of rain is forecast for Tokai and Kanto‑Koshin in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Thursday.

    Earlier, it was reported that torrential rain pounded central Japan on Tuesday, prompting an emergency flood warning for a major river in the region.

    Weather Rains Natural disasters Japan World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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