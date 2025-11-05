1 killed, 3 injured as toxic gas leaked at POSCO plant in South Korea

The accident occurred at around 9 a.m. when subcontracted workers inhaled unidentified gas believed to be hazardous while preparing for equipment repairs at one of the plant's production lines, located about 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to police and company officials.

Four workers were taken to a nearby hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties, but one worker in his 50s died on the way. The remaining three were reported to be conscious and in stable condition.

Initial reports suggested the gas could be hydrogen chloride fumes or nitric acid gas, but police and POSCO officials said further investigation is needed to identify the exact substance.

POSCO immediately halted operations in the area before ventilating the site and carrying out safety inspections.

Police plan to investigate whether proper safety measures were in place at the time of the accident and to determine the exact cause of the incident.

