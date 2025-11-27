1 dead, 1 injured following shark attack in Australia

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said that emergency services were called to reports that two people had been bitten by a shark at a beach at Crowdy Bay, a national park 270 km northeast of Sydney, around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A police statement said that witnesses assisted the pair until the arrival of ambulance paramedics but a woman believed to be aged in her 20s died at the scene.

A man, also believed to be aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police said that the beach has been closed and officers will consult with experts to determine the species of shark involved.

