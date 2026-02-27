-40°C deep freeze to grip Kazakhstan

According to Kazhydromet National Weather Service, much of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone, bringing clear weather with no precipitation.

In contrast, atmospheric fronts will bring unstable weather to the south, center, and east. Residents should prepare for precipitation, including heavy falls in southern areas, as well as black ice and blizzards.

Patchy fog is forecast across the country. The wind speeds will increase to 15–20 m/s. The wind gusts may reach 25–28 m/s in the south, southwest, and south.

Overnight temperatures in the northern and eastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region are expected to plummet to a severe frost of -40°C (-40°F). Similarly, the eastern part of the Karaganda region will experience extreme cold of -35°C (-31°F).